Oloibiri: Jubilation in Otuabagi after 60 years of neglect

How it started The community which is the cradle of oil exploration in Nigeria is located in the deeper side of the Delta in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, the name of the community is called Otuabagi community in the then Oloibiri District far back in the 1950s. The first oil well was discovered in that community on 15th January, 1956 which announced that part of the country to the whole world.

Of course, the people didn’t know what they were blessed with as they looked the other way until an oil company called Shell Development Petroleum Company (SDPC) came to make them know about the gold deposit in their backyard, a black one at that and the journey to Nigeria greatness finally started to the detriment of the people. Although, the locals didn’t know exactly what was in their backyard, the reason that Shell exploited the oil on a platter of gold without adding any economic values to the locals, and made their billions in dollars leaving the locals in abject penury. For more than fifty years, this land cried for justice until recently when the Fdxsral Government under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari took the bull by the horn to approve the construction of Oloibiri museum and research center, with approval for funds to kick start it. The ground-breaking ceremony was performed on February 21, 2023. People’s agitation Having realized the importance of oil, people started demanding for compensation from the oil company that was drilling the oil and also from the Federal Government which never came until the demands snowballed into a fullblown resource control agitation by youths of the Niger Delta in the name of militancy. The declaration was made at Kaiama, the home town of late Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, the cradle of Ijaw struggle, by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on 11th December, 1998 and the struggle continued until when amnesty was granted to the Niger Delta youths on August 6, 2009 by the Federal Government. With the amnesty granted, the youths were crippled and couldn’t do anything anymore. The exploitation continued until recently when the ground-breaking ceremony of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center was performed and the people were so happy being part of the celebration. Ground-breaking ceremony Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony which took place at the first well-head ground, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said: “I’m very pleased to be part of the historic ground-breaking ceremonies for the Oloibiri museum and research center (OMRC) project in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state and the NCDMB conference hotel project. “Today is a historic day because we are marking the ground-breaking of two landmark projects that confirm the developmental focus and determination of the federal government and the oil and gas industry on Bayelsa state, the birth place of oil and gas productions in Nigeria. “By starting work on the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC), we have taken a giant step towards correcting a historical oversight by erecting a befitting monument at the exact ground of Oloibiri oilfield where commercial quantities of oil were first discovered in Nigeria and production began in 1957. “With this event, Nigeria has aligned itself with global practice where oil-producing nations establish an oil and gas museum to confer recognition and preserve the heritage and the origin of oil. Buhari’s foresight “In the same vein, I appeal to the host communities and their leaders to see these projects as their own and protect them from any form of disturbance. The communities should ensure unfettered access and collaboration with the appointed contractors. Wabote speaks In his remarks, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Kesiye Wabote, said: “Feasibility studies, environmental impact assessment (EIA), site clearing and architectural design had already been completed. “And therefore we in the NNPC, it’s your company, we create the value for all of us and I don’t know without mixing words it’s our partnership, our contractor community one way or the other is responsible for this activity and I am sure my younger brother, Simbi, will agree that there will be no dues if contractors don’t work, we will engage the contractors so that we will earn in this process and it will not be out of place for NNPC to claim that we are funding this 50 percent minimum. “Lastly as Senator Sam has said we will collaborate to do greater things for this community and for the whole of Bayelsa State, including making this place sustainable and as he has also promise creating the road leading to this place and doing many the things and we are here to collaborate with Bayelsa State and the Ogbia Kingdom and family it will be of value to all of us.” “A governance framework and funding model have been put in place to ensure adequate oversight and necessary leverage to have a successful completion of the center. “We have registered a new company and research center Limited guarantee with the corporate affairs commission to ensure seamless delivery and operation of the center. “The funding model is one of the main focus areas we deliberated upon to ensure that today’s groundbreaking ceremony is not another fluke”. Bayelsa governor speaks Speaking earlier, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo , expressed gratitude to the Buhari-led federal government for accenting to one of the demands of the state. The governor stated that most of the agitations in the country including the Niger Delta question, would not have arisen if resources were equitably distributed. Governor Diri however pledged his administrations readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders to translate them to reality. He also strongly recommended that the Museum and Research Centre project be named after Otuabagi community to avoid the mistake made by Shell Petroleum Development Company attributing oil wells located in Nembe Local Government Area in Bayelsa to Soku in Rivers State. “The cry of Oloibiri and Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta is not for justice. Our cry is for equity. A society that does not put equity before justice can never make progress. Justice is only a remedy to inequity. Shell/NDDC speak In his remarks, representative of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (the benefactors of the oil well) Osagie Osunbor, said: “The energy story of Nigeria has come home. It was here in 1958 that Shell opened the first pages of the history of energy in Nigeria. “The first commercial find of hydrocarbons was here in Oloibiri and the subsequent first export of oil which launched Nigeria into the league of oil producers was also from here. More than six decades later, the social investments of Shell in Oloibiri, both as a sole sponsor and in collaboration with our joint venture partners has been a testament to the importance of the historic event that occurred here, over six decades ago. “The SPDC JV therefore commends the effort of the federal executive council in the step-by-step approach that has culminated in the approval for construction and the contract award to develop the Oloibiri museum and research centre”. Also speaking, the new Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku said: “We normally have one statue that looks like a shrine that people always pass and look at and be reminded of the oil exploration in this place. “But I believe that what is going to come up here is going to be something that will make the people of Ogbia to show that oil was first of all explored in commercial quantity here in Ogbia Local Government and in this land. “The people of this land has actually displayed a lot of patience having been abandoned after the well got dried but today this is history, Shell, NCDMB, PTDF and Bayelsa state government are back here as part of reparation to build this befitting edifice that is comingup in this place. “I want to thank you on behalf of NDDC for inviting us to give this goodwill message, because for us in NDDC, we believe in partnership. “Partnership is our feature and our next line of agenda in NDDC. We have gone round trying to partner with other agencies. “NDDC is open to partnership and because we are from the Niger Delta and you cannot have this kind of beautiful edifice seated in this place but you don’t have a good road accessing the edifice. “So I am thinking that standing here let me also make a pledge that NDDC is willing to partner with all of you to ensure that we have a good befitting road accessing this place. So I am challenging the partners that are building this edifice that NDDC is also willing to partner with you. On his part, NNPCL’s Managing Director, Meleye Kyari, said: “The oil and gas sector definitely have played a very profound role in bringing transformation to our country, not just in this kingdom or in Bayelsa state. “Therefore, there is a mark of history from the monument of prosperity in our country. And we are creating something that will provide a platform to learning, collaboration and I believe that everyone will benefit from it, not just the Ogbia kingdom, but all of us in the country and the whole world will benefit from this, and that is why we in NNPC, we all know that this company is owned by all of us here and this company is determined to ensure that value is returned to everyone, particularly where the value is created and therefore we will do everything possible to support this project till the end. “Lastly as Samuel has said we will collaborate to do greater things for this community and for the whole of Bayelsa state in his promise including making this place sustainable and as he has also promised creating the road leading to this place and doing more things and weare here to collaborate with Bayelsa state and the Ogbia kingdom. Ogbia king speaks Welcoming all, the highly elated king of Ogbia kingdom, his royal majesty, King Dumaro Charles Owaba, Ibaraba III of Ogbia kingdom, thanked President Muhammadu Buahri for remembering the community after almost sixty years

