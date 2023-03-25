Oloidi’s Up And About, a guide for families touring the globe

A wife to an expatriate, Kemi Oloidi’s book, Up and About: Memoir of an expatriate spouse, takes us through her journey living across continents and raising her children. Sharing her story being in unfamiliar environments, coping with culture shocks, acceptability, living as a foreigner and adapting to various cultures made up the 246-page book spread across 13 chapters. Oloidi was a civil servant, before the opportunity of travelling the world presented itself, she and her family spent over two decades traversing the world, living in Uzbekistan, Kenya, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before her husband’s retirement and eventual homecoming.

Making her way through the Muritala Mohammed International Airport documentations alongside her toddlers (a five-year old Dami and Lizzie, one-yearold) on a six-hour flight to their first destination, Uzbekistan at the Tashkent airport. She ensured to paint a picture of the country while landing at its airport, not forgetting the locals who received them, till settling at a hotel. Living in countries (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Krygyzstan and Afganistan), set in central Asia, Oloidi shared her experience with food, meeting with the locals, who found it terrifying m e e t i n g black people.

One local, Aisha confronted Oloidi asking if she was given clothes having arrived at their airport, she ( O l o i d i ) didn’t fail to correct the notion about black people which transformed the minds of others as Aisha became an ambassador, preaching Africa in a positive light to her people. After a three-year stay in Uzbekistan, it was time to move to Kenya, on another assignment, which was captured in chapter three; ‘in nature’s cradle’. Although they couldn’t make their way directly to Kenya at the time, they had to come back to Nigeria to live in a hotel, which affected them financially. Kenya at the time had put restrictions on entry requirements. After six months of living in Nigeria, their papers were ready and off they went to Kenya. Describing their experience, Oloidi said, “We knew no boredom in Kenya.

There was not enough daylight to keep up with our new life’s demands between school, church and neighbourhood.” Journeying into Europe, Belgium, for her came with it mixed feelings. For her, visiting a place and actually residing are two sides of a coin. She shared experience of the weather and the recycling culture in Belguim which landed her with paying fines for putting the wrong garbage in the wrong bag and on the wrong day. Not minding the initial frustration she experienced, they took many tours in Europe as Belgium is at the centre of Europe.

“We visited Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries on that continent; The Netherlands, to check out the red light district; Germany, to have a taste of their sausages; France, for the Eiffel Tower; Portugal, where I enjoyed sardine for lunch always; and beautiful Spain, for their Spanish cuisines — paella.” In every country Oloidi lived with her family, she didn’t fail to describe the arrival, living in a hotel till they found an apartment, the kind of apartment they settled for and the rigorous process to getting one, as the case may be. She also took us through choosing the right school for her children getting involved in their educational welfare and volunteering in their school to joining the Education Policy Committee of the American School of Bucharest (AISB) in Belguim. While in Romania and just like in other countries they lived in, going to church was a big deal and she deeply immense herself and got acquainted with other women who fellowshipped together.

She, however, shared her experience with the culture in Romania where an 18-year old is expected to leave his parent’s home and take charge of his life and actions. They escaped that, because their son, who was already 19 hadn’t finished high school due to relocation and so supplied a letter from his school as proof that he was still in full academic study.

“We were told that he must have had community service hours and if he was to continue residing on our property he must pay rent to us. We swiftly got him enrolled with an NGO for his community hours and handled all paperwork for him to be able to stay in our house for that summer before he proceeded to university. Next for the Oloidis was Switzerland, a beautiful, cool and clean country. She recalls: “I got my fair share of fines because I could not stay out of traffic offences, and I found myself getting speeding or parking tickets. Most times, it was not intentional; Switzerland had a lot of parking offences.” She also shared her experiences going through driving classes in the countries they lived in despite being a good driver to get the country’s certifications.

The Oloidis also lived in the United Arab Emirates and Poland before making their way back to their motherland – Nigeria – on retirement. Oloidi is also a great host; she ensured to host her foreign neighbours and visiting family and friends from home in tea and garden parties.

A lover of God, which is evident in her lifestyle as established in her memoir, she made sure to leave indelible mark in the countries they lived in, heading women prayer groups. As the book draws to a close, it relives memories of the favourite places she had visited. Another important chapter captures family and friends along their journey who had made it worthwhile, alongside her husband, Sunday Oloido, popularly referred to as SO in the book, their children, Dami and Lizzy. They shared their personal experiences in their expatriate journey.

