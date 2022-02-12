Oloja of Lagos elect unveils plans for Kosoko Memorial Museum

Ahead of the 150th anniversary of the demise of Oba Kosoko of Lagos and the 161st anniversary of the building of the Kosoko Palace, the Oloja of Lagos elect, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, has announced plans to imortalise the late King Okosoko of Lagos, with the building of a memorial museum, which will be unveiled in April this year. The museum, which will be home to the over 1000 relics from the palace, is part of activities lined up for the 150th anniversary of the demise of Oba Kosoko of Lagos, the 161st anniversary of the building of the Kosoko Palace, and the first year anniversary of the Oloja of Lagos – elect. Announcing this at a media parley held recently at the Kosoko Palace, Ereko, Lagos Island, Prince Olojo-Kosoko, disclosed that a community radio station, Ereko Radio, will be set up by the end of this month, adding it is all geared towords the immortalisation of King Kosoko 1. ”We need to let people see and talk about it, because everybody must have heard about King Kosoko 1. Those relics have been there and we need to bring them together. We have over 1000, and we cannot keep those things in a room. ”So we decided to start up a business entity called King Kosoko Memorial Museum. Our intention is to make the palace a place where people will come for recreational and educational activities. ”That can also bring revenue and also create employment opportunties for family members and teach the ones about the history of the family which is hidden in all those relics,” he said.

The Oloja of Lagos – elect, who is a tourism consultant and owner of Ikorodu-based Origin Gardens and Zoo, appealed to both federal and state governments to declare the 161-yearold building, constructed by the British government, a tourist site, stressing the building has a rich history which the country should never forget and neglect. ”In a bid to improve tourism in our society, this kind of building should be publicised to attract more visitors. We will be inviting the ministry of tourism to visit the place, he said, adding: ”This building was built by the British for King Kosoko to bring commercial spirit back to life in Lagos Island and all his relics still remain in this place. ”The moment we are done with the renovation, we will seal our partnership and formal presentation with the state government and UNESCO.”

He noted that last year they did a snipet to let people understand that the palace itself is 160 years old. According to him: ”King Kosoko died 150 years ago on April 15th, and he was buried April 25th. So this year we will be celebration him. The project is tagged ‘King Kosoko: The Reminisce’. ”We want to continue to imortalise the name King Kosoko and make people to understand the important role that King Kosoko played and the legacies he left behind. So, will will be unveiling of the King ”Kosoko Museum. I am so certain that the Lagos State government will give us all the necessary support and partnership.” He further stated that last year December 31, made it 365 days of his nomination and election as the Oloja of Lagos. ”That provides the stage for the goverment to make it official, which is what we have been waiting for.

It is so important for the government to make it official. So, we are still waiting, and that is why I am still using title of the Oloja of Lagos elect,” he said. ”I decided that I should not just sit down and wait until it is made official by government, because the family has been able to repose their trust in me. That gave me the assurance that I should continue to do what I should do. ”And I decided to go in line with I submitted in the course of the various interviews I was involved in. I went as far as giving the family a blueprint of what I want to do, and the blueprint is making the institution I am occupying to be independent during my time and after my time. So, it is not an era of winner takes all thing. ”So, the moment you become the Oloja of Lagos, there will be a process that you can follow that will not make you to be rich at the expence of other family members.”

The Oloja of Lago- elect, further stated that he decided to start fully his blueprint last month by uplifting the face of the palace. ”I came in to see that the palace has even tenants, even the main palace itself, that was built in 1861, had tenants in it. People were selling clothes, people were making use of the palace as warehouse for fabrics.

So, what I did, first and foremost, was to call those people to order, and paid them off. Some had paid up till seven years. So, what I did was to pay all of them their money so that they leave the place. With that I was able to get back the palace space, and started renovation. That is why you can come the palace today and see it looking as it used to be. ”Apart from that, I call on the head of the various families and told them about the need for the institutionalisation of what the palace own.

Because the palace is one of the richest in Lagos, and I think we make business out of it. So, we registered a business in the name of the family called Kosoko Sport Nigeria Limited, which takes care of the family estate. We registered Kosoko Harbour, which takes care logistics purposes. All these are things that Kosoko has, and they have been in existence for a very long time. ”Also, we went as far as registering another business entity called King Kosoko Farms and Beverage. We are looking at repackaging and milling of rice. We have about 600 hectares of land along Ibeju-Lekki axis. So, we want to start a farming institution there. There are other businesses that we are still looking at.”

