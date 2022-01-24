Oloja of Lagos, Kosoko family condemn Friday’s unrest, disassociate family from fracas

The King Kosoko Royal family and the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family have dissociated themselves from last Friday’s unrest in Lagos Island, which was tagged ‘Idumota Vs Kosoko’.

The family urged the general public to desist from the claim that Kosoko is in anyway part of the unrest.

The Kosoko Royal family in a ‘Disclaimer: Joint Press Statement’ signed by the Oloja of Lagos elect, Prince Abiola Olojo-kosoko, and Alh Mutiat Ashabi Alli-Balogun, on behalf of the family, noted that they do not have anything to do with the unrest, noting that it was orchestrated by some street gangs.

“It is with great dismay that the King Kosoko Royal family and the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family wishes to be detached from the January 19, 2022 Lagos Island unrest titled ‘Idumota Vs Kosoko.

“It is of importance to state here that the King Kosoko Royal Family is not an organisation but a reputable Royal / Chieftaincy family in Lagos State and three other West African countries and as such does not have anything to do with the January 19, 2022 Lagos Island unrest orchestrated by some street gangs for selfish reasons, which we believe the Nigerian Police force are still investigating.

“We hereby wish to disassociate ourselves from the unrest and we shall appreciate that the general public desist from the claim that Kosoko is in anyway part of the unrest,” the statement reads. It was gathered that the incident started on Thursday after rival groups of hoodlums clashed and disrupted activities.

