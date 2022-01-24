Metro & Crime

Oloja of Lagos, Kosoko family condemn Friday’s unrest, disassociate family from fracas

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comments Off on Oloja of Lagos, Kosoko family condemn Friday’s unrest, disassociate family from fracas

The King Kosoko Royal family and the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family have dissociated themselves from last Friday’s unrest in Lagos Island, which was tagged ‘Idumota Vs Kosoko’.

 

The family urged the general public to desist from the claim that Kosoko is in anyway part of the unrest.

 

The Kosoko Royal family in a ‘Disclaimer: Joint Press Statement’ signed by the Oloja of Lagos elect, Prince Abiola Olojo-kosoko, and Alh Mutiat Ashabi Alli-Balogun, on behalf of the family, noted that they do not have anything to do with the unrest, noting that it was orchestrated by some street gangs.

 

“It is with great dismay that the King Kosoko Royal family and the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family wishes to be detached from the January 19, 2022 Lagos Island unrest titled ‘Idumota Vs Kosoko.

 

“It is of importance to state here that the King Kosoko Royal Family is not an organisation but a reputable Royal / Chieftaincy family in Lagos State and three other West African countries and as such does not have anything to do with the January 19, 2022 Lagos Island unrest orchestrated by some street gangs for selfish reasons, which we believe the Nigerian Police force are still investigating.

 

“We hereby wish to disassociate ourselves from the unrest and we shall appreciate that the general public desist from the claim that Kosoko is in anyway part of the unrest,” the statement reads. It was gathered that the incident started on Thursday after rival groups of hoodlums clashed and disrupted activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA calls for release of kidnapped member in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kwara branch, has called for the release of its member, Dr Zubair Erubu, who was abducted on Thursday night in his farm house. This is contained in a statement jointly issued on Monday in Ilorin by Prof. Baba Issa, the NMA Chairman and Dr Tijani AbdulRasheed, the Secretary. According […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara will develop master plan for Ilorin, others, says AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed  that his administration is developing a master plan for the state capital Ilorin and other major cities, saying the current spate of unplanned developments in the state are not sustainable. AbdulRazaq disclosed this while commending the great legacies of former military Governor Brigadier-General David Bamigboye when the sociocultural […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill six, injure one in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Armed men yesterday killed at least six people in Kaduna State. This came barely 24 hours after 10 people were killed in the state. Yesterday, one person was injured in attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru local government areas. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica