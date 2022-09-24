News

Olojo Festival: Buhari calls for collective responsibility to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

President Muhammad Buhari has called on the people of the country to see security as a collective responsibility.

The President made the call while addressing dignataries at this year’s Olojo festival, at the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the event which had in attendance thousands of national and international tourists, Buhari said the need for everybody to see security as a collective responsibility has come to the fore.

He said: “In ancient times, this festival used to showcase our trade and works. If we can all return to the former way, this kind of festival is used for the development of agriculture, display of farm produce and success of artisans. It is not just for fun alone. There is nothing like enjoyment without work. Work is the antidote of poverty. We should all take our professions seriously.

“Also, be vigilant, if you leave the security work for just security agencies, we will have security challenges.”

The president, however, appreciated the Ooni Ogunwusi for ability and struggle towards ensuring that the people of the country were peacefully co-existent.

 

