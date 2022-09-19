Olojo Festival: Ooni to discuss ASUU strike, 2023 elections with ‘spirits’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday said he would dedicate the annual seven days seclusion marking the beginning of Olojo festival to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that the strike had paralysed academic activi- ties in the nation’s universities.

Ooni, who appeared in his usual white traditional attire lace with colorful ancient beads, made this known to journalists on his way out of the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife. Olojo festival connotes a strong indication of God’s creation and the day of the first dawn on earth. It is celebrated annually in Ile-Ife by all descendants of Oduduwa globally.

The traditional ruler said he would also use the highly spiritual moment of seclusion as “a point of contact to God Almighty toward resolving all issues in Nigeria, as the country gears up for next year’s general election”.

Ogunwusi, who is also also the Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), said government must, as a matter of urgency, end the ASUU strike to avert the looming anger of Nigerian youths.

He said: “Youths are angry and no one can blame them for that. Just imagine the number of months they have been kept out of schools.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...