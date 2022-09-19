News

Olojo Festival: Ooni to discuss ASUU strike, 2023 elections with ‘spirits’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday said he would dedicate the annual seven days seclusion marking the beginning of Olojo festival to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that the strike had paralysed academic activi- ties in the nation’s universities.

Ooni, who appeared in his usual white traditional attire lace with colorful ancient beads, made this known to journalists on his way out of the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife. Olojo festival connotes a strong indication of God’s creation and the day of the first dawn on earth. It is celebrated annually in Ile-Ife by all descendants of Oduduwa globally.

The traditional ruler said he would also use the highly spiritual moment of seclusion as “a point of contact to God Almighty toward resolving all issues in Nigeria, as the country gears up for next year’s general election”.

 

Ogunwusi, who is also also the Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), said government must, as a matter of urgency, end the ASUU strike to avert the looming anger of Nigerian youths.

 

He said: “Youths are angry and no one can blame them for that. Just imagine the number of months they have been kept out of schools.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

FG to look beyond China loans, says Amaechi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the federal government may look for alternative sources for loans to finance rail infrastructure in the country if China fails to perform on the loan deal with Nigeria. The minister, who made this known yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the President […]
News

Study links high fibre diets to less antibiotic resistance

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has found that healthy adults who eat a diverse diet with at least eight to 10 grammes of soluble fibre a day have fewer antibiotic- resistant microbes in their guts. The results of the study by Agricultural Research Service scientists and their colleagues, is published in ‘mBio’. Microbes that have resistance to […]
News

2023: SMBLF commends Buhari, Northern govs for zoning APC ticket to South

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum on Sunday has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Northern governors and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support for zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South. SMBLF said that the decision of the APC Northern leaders to back the emergence of a presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica