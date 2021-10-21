News

Olokun festival: Yoruba should embrace culture, tradition – Gani Adams

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has given reasons for the various challenges facing Nigeria, saying the nation had lost its glory to deceit and ignorance. Speaking in Lagos yesterday in one of the activities slated for the 2021 edition of Olokun festival, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the major breakthrough that eluded Nigeria was as a result of deceit by the leaders, and the ignorance of the followers.

Adams urged the Yoruba from the South-West and in the Diaspora to embrace the culture and tradition of the race. He pointed out that researches have shown that God has blessed every country of the world with different cultures, history, heritage and tradition, adding that those are the innate gifts of nature to humanity.

Adams said the Yoruba have the potential to harness its rich culture and tradition, saying many of the deities and spirits in Yoruba land are immortal, and have been in existence for more than 50,000 years. “From my findings and research, it is evident that countries in Asia and Europe are economically buoyant, peaceful and orderly, because they truly identify with their culture, tradition and heritage. Those countries are strong because they never abandon their identities. “For instance, despite the abundant human and material resources in the country, Nigeria remains a deprived nation because many of those that are supposed to salvage the situation are mostly corrupt and they could not save the situation. “Many of our politicians today have lost their integrity because they are corrupt, unlike in the late 70s or 80s, when politicians are always conscious of their integrity.”

