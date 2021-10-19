News

Olokun spirit behind Lagos’ peace, wealth – Gani Adams

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday said the peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in Lagos and its environs was as a result of the spiritual support from the Olokun Deity.

 

This was as he said that this year’s edition of Olokun Festival has the potential to boost the economy of the state and also enhance its ecotourism.

 

Speaking in Lagos at a briefing to unveil the programme for this year’s edition of the festival, Iba Adams, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), revealed that the annual fiesta has made significant impacts in boosting the economy of the ancient town and the entire state.

 

“This year’s festival is unique, because it will open up the tourism space of the historic town.

About 100, 000 people, including tourists and traditional rulers, will grace the grand finale, and you know what that means in terms of business opportunities.

 

We are ready to beef up security and the atmosphere will be conducive for visitors that will be coming from every part of the world,” he said.

