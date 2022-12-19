OLOLA AGINJU GETS RELEASE DATE OF DECEMBER 30TH

The producers of Olola Aginju have scheduled December 30th for nationwide release date of the epic movie. This is a concerted effort made by Abiodun Adebanjo and Deborah Ewedafe who are the Producer and Executive Producer respectively.

As directed by prolific director Tunde Olaoye, Olola Aginju parades top screen stars such as Bukunmi Oluwashina, Ibrahim Chatta, Taiwo Hassan, AYO Olaiya, Antar Olaniyan, and Dupe Jayesimi. Others include Rasaq Olayiwola, Kunle Afod, Toyosi Adesanya, Babatunde Bamgbode, AIiu Gafar, Olasunkanmi Akanni, and Oluwote Ojo.

The Yoruba traditional story is a fusion of fiction and legendary that is centred around the life of a fictional female monarch Adewumi- whose quest for power is motivated by predestination.

Olola Aginju is set to be distributed by top ranking cinema outfit in Nigeria, Viva cinemas. The Executive Producer, Deborah Ewedafe and Producer Abiodun Adebanjo express profound delight in the idea that, Olola Aginju is a movie coming out at the right time, when Nigerians would be at the polls to elect new set of leaders in few weeks, as the movie speaks much about leadership and unchecked powers. In his words, Adebanjo maintains that, “I am optimistic that everyone that watches Olola Aginju would definitely leave the cinema as an impacted person, due to the lessons that will be learnt”

