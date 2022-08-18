News

Olomore residents lament uncompleted road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Residents of Olomore Federal Housing Estate, Iyana-Sanni areas of Abeokuta North Local Government, Ogun State, have lamented the hardship and dust haze caused by the uncompleted road projects of Olomore and Iyana-Sanni road. The residents in a protest claimed that the Dapo Abiodun administration in the state has neglected and abandoned the road and that the governor has failed to fulfil his campaign promises to the people.

The protesting residents, including women and youths, carried placards with different inscriptions, indicating the bad state of the road and the adjoining streets, calling on the government to come to their aid in completing the project that had started close to two years now.

The woman leader of the community, Mrs. Adedoyin Balogun, said the gridlock caused by the road had led to the death of many residents, noting that the fence of many houses had been pulled down by a recent downpour in the area. She said: “This protest is long overdue. Some of our children can no longer go to school on rainy days; the ones that go to school struggle to get there because their school buses/ bike men no longer ply the road because of its bad state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AfDB: Adesina’s re-election, affirmation of Africa’s confidence in ability –Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the re-election of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for another five-year term as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) is an affirmation of Africa’s confidence in his ability and commitment to the development of the region.   The former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Adesina, […]
News Top Stories

Catholic Church plans mass burial for Owo terror attack victims

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…as Akeredolu, Bishop disagree on casualty figure St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, is reportedly set toconductamassburial for the victims of Sunday’s terror attack on the church. About 50 worshippers were reportedly shot dead while several others were injured in the church. According to a source in the Ondo Catholic Diocese, the proposed mass […]
News

Slashed salary: Niger workers to proceed on indefinite strike

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger State have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike effective 12 midnight today, December 1, 2020.     The labour unions in    the state hinged their decision to proceed on industrial action on the refusal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica