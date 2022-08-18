Olomore residents lament uncompleted road project

Residents of Olomore Federal Housing Estate, Iyana-Sanni areas of Abeokuta North Local Government, Ogun State, have lamented the hardship and dust haze caused by the uncompleted road projects of Olomore and Iyana-Sanni road. The residents in a protest claimed that the Dapo Abiodun administration in the state has neglected and abandoned the road and that the governor has failed to fulfil his campaign promises to the people.

The protesting residents, including women and youths, carried placards with different inscriptions, indicating the bad state of the road and the adjoining streets, calling on the government to come to their aid in completing the project that had started close to two years now.

The woman leader of the community, Mrs. Adedoyin Balogun, said the gridlock caused by the road had led to the death of many residents, noting that the fence of many houses had been pulled down by a recent downpour in the area. She said: “This protest is long overdue. Some of our children can no longer go to school on rainy days; the ones that go to school struggle to get there because their school buses/ bike men no longer ply the road because of its bad state.”

