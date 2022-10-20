Olopade, Balele, Mukhtar to advise Gusau on age-grade teams

Former Ogun State Sports Commissioner, Bukola Olopade, Chairman of Katsina State Football Association, Aminu Kurfi, and FCT FA Chairman, Abba Mukhtar, have all been appointed as members of a three-man panel of advisers for preparations of age-grade National Teams for upcoming major international competitions.

The committee was appointed pending the composition of Sub-Committees by the new NFF Executive Committee, and the panel will be inaugurated on Thursday, October 20 at the NFF Secretariat by Alhaji Gusau. The U-23 National Team, also known as Olympic Eagles, will engage their Tanzanian counterparts in a two-legged second-round fixture, starting with the first leg in Dar es Salaam on Sunday and the return session in Ibadan next week Saturday. Victory on aggregate will take the Olympic Eagles to the next round of the qualifiers, which final tournament has been scheduled for the Kingdom of Morocco 2-26 November 2023.

