Olopade, Balele, Mukhtar to advise Gusau on age-grade teams

Former Ogun State Sports Commissioner, Bukola Olopade, Chairman of Katsina State Football Association, Aminu Kurfi, and FCT FA Chairman, Abba Mukhtar, have all been appointed as members of a three-man panel of advisers for preparations of age-grade National Teams for upcoming major international competitions.

The committee was appointed pending the composition of Sub-Committees by the new NFF Executive Committee, and the panel will be inaugurated on Thursday, October 20 at the NFF Secretariat by Alhaji Gusau. The U-23 National Team, also known as Olympic Eagles, will engage their Tanzanian counterparts in a two-legged second-round fixture, starting with the first leg in Dar es Salaam on Sunday and the return session in Ibadan next week Saturday. Victory on aggregate will take the Olympic Eagles to the next round of the qualifiers, which final tournament has been scheduled for the Kingdom of Morocco 2-26 November 2023.

 

Mbachu preaches sustenance of Aisha Buhari Cup event

Nigeria women football great and Assistant Coach of Heartland Queens FC of Owerri, Stella Mbachu, has advocated that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament be sustained in the interest of women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. “Football has a way of driving home messages better and across wider territories, and you […]
Garba charges players: Bring club form to Eagles

A former Super Eagles player, Garba Lawal, has commended the country’s stars paining Europe with goals in recent times. At the weekend, Kelechi Iheanacho recorded a hattrick as Leicester City defeated Sheffield United 5-0 in the English Premier League. In France, Moses Simon scored the winner as his team, Nantes, defeated PSG 2-1 in an […]
Eagles drop in FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles dropped three places from their previous position after settling for back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures. They are the fourth best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia and Algeria in the second and third positions, respectively. A […]

