Olopade hails Gov Abiodun’s return in Ogun State

The former Ogun State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, Bukola Olopade, has congratulated the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for emerging victorious in his attempt to return to office for a second term. Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, said yesterday that, Dapo Abiodun’s victory at the polls is a big boost towards a successful hosting of the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival in 2024, as the same government that bidded for the hosting rights for the festival will be fully on ground for stage the biggest sports fiesta in Nigeria. “It would have been a big deal convincing a new government to host a competition as big as the National Sports Festival. We thank God for continuity,” he said.
