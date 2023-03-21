Sports

Olopade hails Gov Abiodun’s return in Ogun State

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The former Ogun State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, Bukola Olopade, has congratulated the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for emerging victorious in his attempt to return to office for a second term. Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, said yesterday that, Dapo Abiodun’s victory at the polls is a big boost towards a successful hosting of the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival in 2024, as the same government that bidded for the hosting rights for the festival will be fully on ground for stage the biggest sports fiesta in Nigeria. “It would have been a big deal convincing a new government to host a competition as big as the National Sports Festival. We thank God for continuity,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

DRC, Ghana secure World Cup playoff berths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sunday’s action in Africa’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers revealed the identity of two further teams progressing into the playoff phase next year, with DR Congo and Ghana punching their tickets. Ghana squeezed into the final qualification phase by the narrowest of margins, as a controversial Andre Ayew penalty saw them defeat South Africa 1-0 […]
Sports

EPL: Bottom club Sheff Utd stun Man Utd; Everton, Leicester draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Burnley win thriller with Villa as Tuchel’s Chelsea draw Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United caused a stunning upset with a Premier League victory over title-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed three points to regain top spot from rivals Manchester City but were lacklustre for large periods of the contest as the away […]
Sports

Lewandowski afraid of Chelsea move, says agent

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to move to Chelsea this summer due to his fears of playing in the Premier League, according to the player’s former agent.   The striker has made clear of his desire to leave the Bavarian club in the current transfer window in order to seek a new challenge in […]

Leave a Reply