Olopade, Supporter’s Club gift sports journalists’ palliatives

Former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, and a president of one of the supporter’s clubs in the country at the weekend put smile on the faces of sports journalists after donating palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The journalists on the platform of a popular Whatsapp group in the country, NSM Rebranded, have been enjoying palliatives from well-meaning Nigerians since the outbreak of the deadly virus. Olopade, who donated palliatives worth N200,000, said it was a token to help alleviate the hardship occasioned by the COVID- 19 lock-down on sports journalists who are essential workers.

“Journalists across the world are one of the worse hit during the COVID-19 pandemic because the sports sector has been shut down for three months,” Olopade said. “Here in Nigeria, sports may not resume until the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 gives us the go ahead.

“The palliative is to ensure that sports journalists, who are also essential workers, have funds to buy face masks and hand sanitizers to keep themselves free from COVID-19.” In his own word, the president of the Supporter’s Club, who crave anonymity, said his group will continue to respect journalists as they remain one of the key factors in sports development in the country.

Reacting to the supports from different quarters, the CEO of the whatsapp group, Wale Ajayi, on behalf of all the members expressed his appreciation to all the donors.

