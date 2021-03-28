Olori Hadiza Elegushi savours motherhood in her shell

It will be recalled that Olori Hadiza, second wife to the flamboyant Oba Saheed Ademola Elegunshi of Ikate land, welcomed her son and heir to the Kusenla throne on August 21, 2020, having gotten married to Oba Elegushi on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The beautiful Kano born has remained her reserved person and has been more conservative since the arrival of her son months back. Many had expected that with the baby now about almost eight months old, she would have become more visible, but this has not been the situation.

While she prefers to savor joy of motherhood in her shell, those who know het, however added that the love between mother and son is such that they hardly leave one another’s company, as they are like peas in a pod.

