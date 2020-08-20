News

Oloriegbe: Unemployment bane of insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The senator representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, Yahaya Oloriegbe, yesterday adduced the worsening security situation in the country to idleness caused by unemployment. He also noted that there was a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment in the country. Youth unemployment, he lamented, hadbecomesoworrisome, considering the fact that the youth believe things werereallygetting worsewith fading opportunities. He admonished the three tiers of government to urgently address the situation, which he described as a ticking time bomb.

Speaking at the ‘News Keg’ programme of the Cor-respondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council, in Ilorin, the senator, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at opening job opportunities for the people, particularly the youth, and for working assiduously to nip the nagging insecurity menace in the bud.

He said: “The current administration in 2015 inherited a terrible security situation where some local governments in the country were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. But now, there is no Nigerian territory under Boko Haram control as was hitherto the case. “Even the world’s super power country; the United States, has not been able to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan for years now, so President Buhari should be commended for doing the needful to address the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. The president needs the support of all and sundry to arrest the ugly situation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC: Pre-election litigations threat to forthcoming elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over the spate of pre-election litigations in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been dogged by pre-election […]
News

COVID-19: WAEC can’t shift its timetable, says Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…FG considers GCE in place of WASSCE The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said students in Nigeria may be forced to sit for the General Certificate Examinations (GCE) holding in November, if the country fails to meet up with this year’s timetable for the West African Council Examinations (WACE). Nwajiuba, who made […]
News

Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in “Democrat-run” cities on Sunday as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations. Federal law enforcement officers, armed with a new executive order aimed at protecting U.S. monuments, last week started cracking down […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: