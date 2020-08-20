Oloriegbe: Unemployment bane of insecurity in Nigeria

The senator representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, Yahaya Oloriegbe, yesterday adduced the worsening security situation in the country to idleness caused by unemployment. He also noted that there was a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment in the country. Youth unemployment, he lamented, hadbecomesoworrisome, considering the fact that the youth believe things werereallygetting worsewith fading opportunities. He admonished the three tiers of government to urgently address the situation, which he described as a ticking time bomb.

Speaking at the ‘News Keg’ programme of the Cor-respondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council, in Ilorin, the senator, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at opening job opportunities for the people, particularly the youth, and for working assiduously to nip the nagging insecurity menace in the bud.

He said: “The current administration in 2015 inherited a terrible security situation where some local governments in the country were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. But now, there is no Nigerian territory under Boko Haram control as was hitherto the case. “Even the world’s super power country; the United States, has not been able to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan for years now, so President Buhari should be commended for doing the needful to address the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. The president needs the support of all and sundry to arrest the ugly situation.”

