Olorunfemi: We need to tackle infrastructural deficit in Ondo judiciary

Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi is the Chairman Akure branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he talks on the need for constitution amendment, the frosty relationship between the judiciary and the executive and sundry issues

What can you say is the Bar and the Bench relationship look like between in the state under your leadership?

The Bench can only be seen and cannot be heard. There will be grievances and complaints most times; the Bar will always come forward to speak on their behalf.

I think since I came in as the Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, Akure branch, I have maintained that position of things; that is the Bar speaking for and on behalf of the judiciary in terms of complaints.

Can you give example of such complaints?

Recently, there was a misunderstanding between the office of the current Chief Judge and the office of the Attorney-General. There was a public outcry and the Bar has to come in. The office of Chief Judge faced a family challenge. Somebody went on the net and claimed he is a member of the Chief Judge’s family and that she has used her position to suppress justice to witchhunt and keep him,

incarcerating for up to three years for an offence that carries one year jail term. The video went viral and the whole world frowned at the perceived action of the Chief Judge. It became a subject of investigation by the office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Attorney General came out with his report and his report recommended that the matter be withdrawn from the court.

He further recommended that Ondo House of Assembly should look into the matter. The Bar association came up to defend the office of the Chief Judge; that one; the AG in his report did not give the Chief Judge a fair hearing in the sense that the AG did not interview the Chief Judge.

And secondly, we feel at the level of the Bar that the AG cannot or ought not to have reported the Chief Judge to Ondo State House of Assembly for investigation for whatever reason.

We came out openly to canvass the position that the AG was wrong not to have interviewedtheCJinthecourseof investigationby recommending the Chief Judge to the House of Assembly for anything. Above all this, we asked ourselves one pertinent question: can the AG investigate the Chief Judge? Well, rightly or wrongly, it has been done.

We have faulted part of the AG’s report which was earlier enumerated on the issue by not giving the Chief Judge a fair hearing and recommending that the Ondo State House of Assembly should look into the matter.

But any other recommendation of the AG was well in order by entering Nolle Prosequi we felt that is in order. That it will allow the disputing parties to settle their matter through the channel of court without browbeating.

What we find out from what the man narrated (the viral video) and from the Chief Judge’s side and from the investigation carried out by the Bar Association, we discovered that the matter was just a simple civil matter, though it was tainted with some level of criminality.

But we feel the AG has done the needful by entering a Nolle, calling off the matter at the criminal level and allow the parties to go to the civil court to settle it.

Do you think power of Nolle Prosequi can be abused by the AG?

Nothing is impossible in situations like this. The Constitution is wide to give the AG wide powers to take over or discontinue any action in court, though with some factors like the interest of public and the AG to do it in such a way that it will not be an abuse of the court process.

Aside this, the AG has a very wide power to discontinue or to take over any case in any court in Nigeria. It is normal in every human affair for such person with that power to abuse it.

But like I said earlier, whenever the NBA sees such abuse, they have always come out to speak against such action, that the AG has not done the right thing, with an advice to do the right thing.

Like the Chief Judge case I cited the other time, in our report, we quarreled with the office of the AG in taking over the matter in the first place because the office of the AG

through the office of the office of Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over the case as far back as 2019. So, I don’t know why the office of the AG will take over a very simple criminal matter that does not affect the state in anyway. So, the simple question is what was the AG’S interest in this matter? What was the public interest?

What was the state interest that needed to be protected in the AG taking over that matter? In our report, there is a column which we queried the AG’s power to take over the prosecution of that matter between the Chief Judge’s half-brother and the police because it was the police that was prosecuting the matter before the AG came in.

To an outsider, that may be an abuse, but to us, it is his right and he has exercised that right, it is a constitutional right which you cannot fault except there are some underlining factors that will make an onlooker say that the AG did not do well in taking over the case.

One of the problems lawyers have always complained about is that judgments and decisions of court are not obeyed, especially by the government, what is your take on this as an NBA chairman?

This issue is an age-long thing; it has been with us for a while since the military regime. But I will say that it is not always a good thing when the executive does not obey court’s orders and the NBA has always come out in many known instances to object to such disobedience to court order and in most cases the NBA has won because we are always on the side of the law.

We have a governor who is a Senior Advocate and former President of NBA. What has been the relationship between the governor and the lawyers in the state?

The relationship has been cordial; the governor has always given the NBA a prime position in his scheme of things.

The Akure chapter of the NBA will like to thank Mr. Governor for appointing one of us as immediate past AG whom he has reappointed as AG, he is a member of our branch, he has been our Secretary, he is also one of our active members.

The governor has no time overlooked or under-looked the Bar, he has given us due recognition. He has invited us specially, to all the state’s events which shows his recognition of the love for the Bar, who still remains an active member of NBA and recently; we learned he donated a vehicle to the NBA Branch Ibadan which is his own branch of practice.

In due time, I know he will remember us in Ondo State and do something we can point at for us. I recall recently there was a small problem in the ministry of Justice between our colleagues working there and the NBA stepped in.

Mr. Governor acceded to all our requests, he was very pleased and we left the negotiation table.

If you are to recommend reforms in the judicial sector, what are the reforms you will recommend?

I will start with infrastructure. As it is today, the state of infrastructure in the judiciary leaves much to be desired, it is not what it ought to be.

Also the recent ENDSARS protest where court house and administrative blocks were damaged further compounded the infrastructural problem of the judiciary. If Mr. Governor wants to start any serious reforms in the judiciary in Ondo state, he will start with infrastructure. The Ondo state judiciary particularly the headquarters needs a new High Court complex that is non-negotiable.

Secondly, the ministry of justice deserves a separate building of its own; it should be removed from where it is presently. Not only buildings; they need vehicles to work. Aside this, they also need facilities to work with and I think any serious reforms should start from there.

Aside infrastructures, what other reforms do you think should be put in place?

We talk about human resources especially the supporting staff. We have some of the best hands in Ondo State judiciary; from the magistrate to the High Court and the Customary Court of Appeal; we have some of the best brains, though constant training cannot be over emphasized.

The supporting staff needs to be properly trained; they need to be properly guided on how to carry out their duties in the judicial arm.

They also need motivation too, I am talking about the supporting staff and even the judicial staff including the judges, the magistrates need to be motivated. Any reforms today must go along those I have enumerated thus far.

What roles for NBA in the appointment of judges?

We know that in today’s Nigeria, the appointment of judges has been politicized. Like I have always said, what does the Constitution require of you to be a judge? It is ten years at the Bar and nothing more.

Having attained ten years at the Bar, every other factor will now come in like manknow- man that is where the political factor comes in.

Are you saying lawyers with 10 years at the Bar and not active can be appointed as a judge?

The Constitution does not state any other criteria other than ten years at the Bar and nothing more.

Since the appointment of judges is politicized, can we have unbiased judgments from those judges?

It is an individual thing. If someone assists you in becoming a judge that doesn’t mean you should sell your conscience to that person. The conscience matters most. Justice is all about the conscience. For example, if Mr. A helps me to become a judge and Mr. A has a case before me, will I now turn justice upside down or perverse the course of justice? Should I do that?

My conscience will judge me. If someone has assisted you in getting a position to discharge your duty now is between you and God, always ask yourself; have you done the right thing? And if yes, go ahead, and if the answer is no, then everything lies on you.

For instance, if an APC or a PDP man appointed you as a judge and there is a political case before you as a judge in an election tribunal concerning one of the parties that appointed you as a judge, will that not affect the outcome of that case? Of cause it should not.

That is what I have said about conscience, your appointer at any point in time should be your conscience and not the person who appointed you.

That you have been appointed by a PDP governor or APC governor and there is a case before you in the election tribunal, which involves the governor or the party that appointed you and think you must favor the man that appointed you?

No, it should not, but if the facts before you show he actually won, why not? But if otherwise why should you do otherwise? That is where your conscience comes in. That is my take on it.

How do will you guarantee independence of judiciary with these factors that you have mentioned?

People always ask me this question, and I tell them Nigeria has one of the best constitutions in the world, but the problem we have always had are the actors, who are putting life into the Constitution.

If you talk about independence of the judiciary, I will relate to the Constitution too. Who are the people that supposed to assert the independence of the judiciary?

It involves everybody, from the Executive to the Legislature, to the lawyers and to even the man on the street. But the judiciary has a greater role to play to assert themselves. There are so many things involved when we talk about independence, even financial independence.

As a governor, whatever is due to the judiciary, release it on time, and there is legislative arm that is expected to make budget for all government’s expenditures.

The budget of the judiciary should be attended to first before any other thing. And the position that judiciary budget should be taken from the consolidated revenue of the state or of the federation that should be. Let them not go cap in hand to the executives for the money.

From the beginning of the year, whatever is budgeted for the judiciary should be warehoused somewhere, let them have unrestricted access to it although there should be check using all auditing tools for checks and balances.

It is not good that when they want to buy one sheet of paper, they have to go to the executives and say we need a sheet of paper.

Like I said, asserting the independence of judiciary is something that involves everybody, we must be determined that we want the independence of the judiciary, and until we do that, we will continue to have problems.

Like this: Like Loading...