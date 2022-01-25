Olota Of Ota Convenes 1st Annual All Awori Obas Of Ogun State Retreat!

News

….. Invites Akarigbo Of Remo, Senator Odunsi, Others As Guest Speakers

Olota of Ota in Ogun State, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba (Prof.) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege is set to convene the first annual All Awori Obas of Ogun State Retreat.

The retreat, with the theme; “Thinking Awori Nation In The Face of Security, Democracy And The COVID-19 Pandemic,” is the first of it’s kind in the whole of Aworiland.

The 3-day retreat is scheduled to hold between February 8 and 11, 2022 at Crown City Resort, Agbara, Ogun State at 10am each day.

Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Eng. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, while the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, and Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi is the keynote Speaker.

Expected as a guest speaker at the event is Senator Akin Odunsi, a former representative of Ogun West at the red chamber.

Also invited as guest speakers at the retreat are the Commissioner for Forestry, Ogun State, Hon. Tunji Akinosi and the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuwape.

Others are the Managing Director of the Nigeria Insitute of Medical Research, Professor Babatunde Salako, and a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo.

Olota, who is the Chairman of the Awori Obas and the Chief Convener, has promised to make the event memorable as issues affecting Aworiland and its people would be discussed at the event.

According to the Chairman of the Retreat Planning Committee, High Chief Olanrewaju Bashorun, the Seriki Ilu Otta, the Olota of Ota planned to use the ceremony to further unite the people of Aworiland and bring the issues affecting them to the front burner.

“This is the first time such an event would be happening in Yorubaland and it is happening under our revered monarch, the Olota of Ota.

“There is no doubt that this is a positive development in Aworiland and I can assure you that it is the beginning of better things to happen to the people of Aworiland and our prayer is that God will continue to give our traditional rulers the wisdom they need to develop our lands,” High Chief Bashorun said.

 

