Olota of Ota, Sierra Leone Tourism Minister, others for Akwaaba 2022

With few days to the opening of the 18th edition of the yearly Akwaaba Africa Travel Market in Lagos, the organisers of the leading travel and tourism conference and exhibition event in Africa, has disclosed some of the confirmed guests, with the Olota of Ota, Oba (Professor) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalenlege and the Tourism Minister of Sierra Leone, Dr. Memunatu Patt, headlining the event.

Disclosing this development, Ikechi Uko, who heads the Akwaaba team, said preparations for the event billed to hold between October 31 and November 1 in Eko Hotels and Suites, has continued to gather momentum, with the Olota of Ota, attending the event as the Royal Guest of Honour. Oba Obalenlege, an academic and erudite scholar, is a keen follower of the tourism sector, as he was a former travel journalist with Thisday Newspaper before moving over to the academic world and now a royal father, whose domain is noted for its rich tourist attractions. Aside serving as one of the high profile guests, Pratt, is listed as one of the awardees; Best Tourism Minister in West Africa, to be honoured during the Travel Awards, which is dedicated to honouring 100 African women in tourism.

Since she became the country’s tourism minister, her profile had risen as a result of her ceaseless effort to promote Sierra Leone, as the country earned global recognition with her being appointed into the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) committee. She will be joined by other women of high influence from over 25 countries in Africa for the Africa Travel 100 Women awards.

The list include the tourism ministers for South Africa and Tanzania. The award categories include: Tourism Leadership, Travel and Tours, Aviation, Hospitality, Conservation and Advocacy, Youth, Media, and World Travellers. The focus of Akwaaba this year is on medical tourism and health insurance, twin issues, which according to Uko, have assumed increasing importance in Africa. Health professionals and groups in Turkey are partnering with Akwaaba alongside other experts from Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and other Asian countries. Akwaaba African Travel Market is in its 18th year and has grown over the years into the most important platform for marketing travel and tourism in West Africa. It is rated among the top five events in Africa drawing attendance from over 20 countries.

