Òlòturé: Journalist alleges producers ‘stole’ her probe report

Nigerian investigative journalist, Tobore Ovuorie, has called out EbonyLife Films over the adaptation of her 2014 Premium Times report on human trafficking. Ovuorie, who made these accusations via Twitter, claimed that even though the producers acknowledge her bravery as an investigative journalist in the film’s closing credits, they placed a caveat on the film, listing it as a work of fiction which is untrue.

Trouble started when the celebrated investigative journalist changed her Twitter bio to read, “multiple award-winning Freelance Investigative Journalist whose 2014 undercover investigation was STOLEN by @ebonylifefilms & made into @ Netflix #OlotureTheMovie.” She said ‘Òlòturé’ had some uncanny resemblance to the 2014 Premium Times. In a conversation about the film, Saturday Telegraph had asked producer, James Amuta and director, Kenneth Gyang, about the resemblance between the film and the investigative report.

Clarifying, Gyang said: “What we have now might be similar to the report you are talking about and I think at the end of the day, to actually cover any loophole, the producers went to meet Premium Times and have some clearing done. But then, see that report, I haven’t read it till date.”

Corroborating this, Amuta said: “It was inspired by that story and the tales of other journalists who have been in that space telling stories about human trafficking.” As at press time, the makers of the film were yet to comment on the new development. However, the film, Nigeria’s second Netflix Original, follows the story of the eponymous character, an impulsive investigative journalist who sets out to burst a human trafficking ring. It stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Lala Akindoju among others.

