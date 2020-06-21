Olowo charges FAAN to get ICAO codes for Lagos airport terminals

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been advised to get the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) three codes for the terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

President, Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Gabriel Olowo, told journalists in Lagos that obtaining the codes would prevent chaos and flight misses by air travellers.

There are four terminals at the Lagos airport; the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and three domestic terminals, including the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), which is a private owned-terminal.

He said often times, because of the absence of the ICAO codes, passengers had missed their flights for going to the wrong terminal, while the airlines are also very strict with flight miss.

Olowo advised the management of FAAN, led by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, to take a cue from other airports across the world with multiple terminals and ICAO codes to differentiate each terminal.

For instance, Olowo said that New York City has John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to distinguish domestic terminals, while Paris City has Paris Orly Airport and Charles de Gaulie Airport (CDG).

For London City, he noted that the city has London Heathrow Airport (LHR), London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and others with ICAO codes to separate them from the other.

He insisted that it was essential for FAAN to obtain three letter ICAO codes to differentiate Lagos airport terminals.

