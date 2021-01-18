Olowo: How consolidation’ll save Nigerian airlines

AIB, NCAA seek cut in human errors

MITIGATION

Seventy per cent of aviation accidents are contributed to human factors.

President, Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Gabriel Olowo, has pointed out the direction for the country’s airlines, with recommendation that the carriers should consolidate their resources to avoid loss of money particularly at a period COVD-19 is ravaging the aviation industry.

Olowo, who spoke to New Telegraph on the sideline of a seminar organised by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) with theme, “Preventing Human Factors in Air Accident Investigation,” held at the weekend in Lagos, lamented that virtually all the airlines were fragmented.

He said: “Our airlines are fragmented and we all know that. Individually, the airlines are losing money on a daily basis when they should consolidate their resources. It is a problem we should solve not just in Nigeria, but in Africa generally. “All the existing seven operators should pool their resources together, operate under one AOC, harmonise their schedule and stop the stupid on-going competition among themselves. Then we will be having two near strong players.”

Airline mortality rate in Africa, especially Nigeria, according to him, is relatively high usually 10-15 years but often less for so many reasons. He further lamented what he described as very difficult operating environment resulting from government policy inconsistency and lack of direction or focus to absolute lack of support from what the Bible described as dull hearing. The airlines, he, reiterated were faced with so many operational issues without government attention.

“That is not all. There is no corporate governance in most of the airlines. One man owner calls all the shots and takes a lot of unwholesome decisions. The airlines are relatively small, weak and vulnerable to competition,” he noted.

On his part, the Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in his keynote address, stated that every aviation accident was a global tragedy, noting that the industry, through the accident investigative authorities, must be determined to unravel the probable causes, contributory factors and develop appropriate safety recommendations that are based on safety risk assessments and considerable cost-effectiveness. It is common knowledge, widely propagated within the industry that at least 70 per cent of aviation accidents are contributed to human factors.

However, a review of the Commercial Aviation Safety Team (CAST)/ICAO Common Taxonomy Team (CICTT) taxonomy for occurrence categories shows that there is no category of these occurrences ascribed to human factors.

He urged the regulatory authorities to enforce their implementation by certified entities and licensed personnel to prevent reoccurrence to improve safety records. He further appealed to stakeholders to critically review the relationship between the livewire components and the other components of the aviation ecosystems and devise means towards achieving an effective and seamless safe aircraft operation and thereto preventing accidents due to human errors.

His words: “The primary responsibility of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is safety. We must ensure safety through our safety oversight and shared responsibilities with the certified entities and licensed personnel.”

“We must jettison the tag of being a reactive people to that of being proactive and predictive, where we must not allow existing latent conditions including those associated with human errors to precipitate into incidents and accidents,” he added.

The vast majority of air craft accidents result from pilot errors. This has become obvious through series of investigations. However, maybe aviation professionals haven’t done a good job of educating aircraft owners of that fact.

Many companies spare no expense maintaining their aircraft to top mechanical standard, and then continually gripe about the cost and inconvenience of initial and recurrent training for their pilots. Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, explained that most accidents were as a result of human or pilot errors.

His words: “Human beings all over the world are the most complex machine on earth. Anything that got to do with human is bound to fail someday. This is why there is nowhere in the world that is not accident prone.

“There is no airline today that you can say does not have serious incident. There is no perfect system anywhere, but all we can do as a nation, responsible people and responsible agency is to ensure we step up the game in human factor.”

