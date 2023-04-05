Olowu Fire Outbreak: Traders praise LASG for timely Intervention

Chairman of the Ikeja Association of the Motor Spare Parts Traders at Olowu Market, Mr. Basil Ikpengu has praised the Lagos State Government for their quick response during the recent fire incident at the market.

In an exclusive chat with the New Tele- graph, Mr. Ikpengu said: ‘‘If not for the rapid response of the Lagos State Fire Service, the fire disaster at Olowu Market would have been significantly more. The situation would have been worse but they did very well in putting off the fire and every trader in this market can testify to that.

I must commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for putting a first class fire service in place in order to fight fire disasters in the state.

‘‘There was a team from Alausa, and another team from Ikeja. The Lagos State Ambulance service was also here and the DPO Ikeja Division was here with his men.

‘‘We also want to appreciate the Local Government Chairman, the traditional ruler in our area because they all showed sympathy and they have been coming to the market, showing concern. I was called at about 2.30.am and I had to rush down here and when I got here, it was terrible. We thank God and the Lagos State Government that with the hard work of the fire service team, the inferno was quenched.’’

On Thursday morning, the vast market was engulfed in flames, causing substantial damage worth hundreds of millions of naira.

There were strong rumours that some persons planned to set fire to the market. Merchants at the market are mostly of Igbo descent. The theory is that the market was set on fire to punish the Igbo for Bola Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos by Peter Obi, an Igbo and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

However, while speaking with the New Telegraph Mr. Ikpengu had said: ‘‘There was no such thing and that there was no trace of sabo- tage in the fire incident. This was not a political incident. We believe an electrical accident had caused the fire disaster.’’

He called on the Lagos State Government, other relevant orga- nizations and individuals to come to their aid, saying about 15 shops were razed by the fire.

‘‘We know the Lagos State Government had done well by preventing the fire from taking over the entire market but we need support for those that are badly affected by the disaster so that they could get back on their feet.’’

In another discussion with one of the affected traders, Mr. Chuks Nwankwo, he said: ‘‘I am popu- larly known as Ego in this vicin- ity. I run a restaurant here. I was called upon at midnight and told that my shop had already burnt down. On getting here, I saw the inferno and the Lagos State Fire Service quenching the fire. We thank them profusely. I have stayed here, doing my business for over 15 years, there have never been any incidents of fire outbreak since I was here. I want to join the chair- man in the appeal to Lagosians and the state government to come to our aid so that we can replace our loss.’’

In the last quarter of 2022, the Lagos State Government under the administration of Governor San- wo-Olu recorded a major asset expansion in its emergency response services, with the inauguration of three newly built-fire stations in the state.

