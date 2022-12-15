Oloyede: JAMB remitted N50bn to FG in six years

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday said the board remitted over N50billion to the Federal Government in the last six years. Oloyede said the “humongous returns” were in contrast to about a million, which was the cumulative return of the previous 40 years of the board. Oloyede said this at a public lecture in Abeokuta as part of the 13th Gbagura Day celebration.

According to him, the N50 billion surplus was recorded under his watch due to measures put in place on “cost control, prevention of financial leakages and minimisation of financial corruption”. Delivering a lecture titled “The imperative of JAMB in Tertiary Education in Nigeria,” Oloyede said the surplus funds included over N29 billion directly returned into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), N11bn disbursed on capital projects, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), savings of about N6bn among others.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...