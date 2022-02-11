Oloyede: Let’s shun ethnicity, tribalism as Muslims

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has urged Muslims to shun ethnicity and tribalism, saying Islam preaches unity and encourages the Ummah to desist from conflicts and clashes. Speaking at the inaugural launch of Magodo Phase II Muslim Association, Oloyede said it is imperative on Muslims organisations to unite, as the strength of the Ummah lies in its unity.

While delivering a lecture on the topic “Romanticising or Surpassing the Past: The Dilemma of Contemporary Yoruba Muslims”, Oloyede said the first major issue or challenge that confronted Yoruba Muslims was the deliberate policy of systematic rollback of Islamic legal culture by the British colonial powers, adding that the introduction of the English legal system and the incorporation of repugnancy doctrine is another policy, which is contemptuous of Islamic culture and jurisprudence. According to him, Islamic legal culture had started to blossom in places such as Ede, Ikirun, Iwo, Epe and other surrounding areas long before the British came into West Africa. The Professor of Islamic Study said that the present generation of Yoruba Muslims has a rich and proud history behind them, adding that “Our forebears proudly surmounted the challenges they faced in order to bequeath us to what we refer to today as Islam.” They faced harassment. They were intimidated and ridiculed.

Yet, they remained firm and constant in defense of the truth.” He said the period following Independence brought to the fore the effects of the disparity in access to Western education between Muslims and Christians, and this led to various societies establishing Muslim primary and secondary schools in our region. He added that Yoruba Muslims began to experience a a lack of equal access to political and economic opportunities in the southwestern region.

“Notwithstanding the efforts made by notable Muslim societies to establish schools, many western educated Muslims still experience coercive secularisation and indoctrination in the course of their academic and professional journeys. This has greatly diminished their allegiance and commitment to Islam. A good number of them have been involved in interfaith marriages and could not, unfortunately, pass Islam on to their children. These are children who have come under a a second wave of secularisation and de-Islamisation championed by westernised institutions, including print and electronic media,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...