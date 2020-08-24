Sports

Olu-Ibidapo, Elebute, Ogunmuyiwa, others get ABSU appointment

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Charles Ogundiya Fifteen Nigerians have been appointed into different committee of the African Beach Soccer Union, with Assistant Media Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ayo Olu-Ibidapo, topping the list.

 

Olu-Ibidapo was appointed the Vice Chairman of the ABSU Media and Communications Committee while another ace journalist, Olayinka Elebute, will be serving as part of the Media team, working directly from the secretariat.

 

Others joining Olu-Ibidapo in the ABSU Media and Communications Committee are Aisha Kuta (Mrs) and Nasir Auwal. Jelili Ogunmuyiwa, one of the topmost Nigeria beach soccer referee, has been named in the Technical and Youth Development Committee, with Ruth David (Ms), serving in the Women Development Committee alongside another Nigerian, Hafsat Yussuff (Mrs).

 

Other Nigerians serving in various committees are, Abdullahi Isa (Technical and Youth Development Committee); Abdullahi Yahaya and Alizor Chuks (Marketing and Sponsorship) and Adebayo Akande (Competitions). Saraki Oladimeji (Admin Support), Ali Mohammed (Policy) and Hussaini Abdullahi (General Logistics) will join Elebute (Media) to work from the secretariat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Man United survive Copenhagen scare to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lukaku sets record in Inter win Manchester United needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to finally see off a spirited FC Copenhagen and set up a potential Europa League semi-final against Wolves. United were poor for much of the first half in the heat of Cologne but still had a penalty overturned and […]
Sports

EPL: Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

N eal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as relegation-threatened Brighton clinched a huge win over Arsenal, who once again lost a key player to injury. The French striker showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season, give Albion their first league win of […]
Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November. The bout was originally set for next month. But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “Changing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: