Olu-Ibidapo, Elebute, Ogunmuyiwa, others get ABSU appointment

Charles Ogundiya Fifteen Nigerians have been appointed into different committee of the African Beach Soccer Union, with Assistant Media Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ayo Olu-Ibidapo, topping the list.

Olu-Ibidapo was appointed the Vice Chairman of the ABSU Media and Communications Committee while another ace journalist, Olayinka Elebute, will be serving as part of the Media team, working directly from the secretariat.

Others joining Olu-Ibidapo in the ABSU Media and Communications Committee are Aisha Kuta (Mrs) and Nasir Auwal. Jelili Ogunmuyiwa, one of the topmost Nigeria beach soccer referee, has been named in the Technical and Youth Development Committee, with Ruth David (Ms), serving in the Women Development Committee alongside another Nigerian, Hafsat Yussuff (Mrs).

Other Nigerians serving in various committees are, Abdullahi Isa (Technical and Youth Development Committee); Abdullahi Yahaya and Alizor Chuks (Marketing and Sponsorship) and Adebayo Akande (Competitions). Saraki Oladimeji (Admin Support), Ali Mohammed (Policy) and Hussaini Abdullahi (General Logistics) will join Elebute (Media) to work from the secretariat.

