Olu of Warri: 1,000 police personnel, two bomb squad to provide security

May be enthroned without crown

The Delta State police command has deployed over 1,000 policemen for the forthcoming coronation of the Olu Warri that has been billed for Saturday, at Itshekiri land. The ceremony is colliding with the celebration of life for the late father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was buried without fanfare at the pick of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, has ordered the Area Commander in Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for tranquillity before, during and after the event.

This is coming as facts emerged that the Olu designate may ascend the throne without being crowned. It would be recalled that reports about the missing 400 years old crown rented the air during the crisis that involved the embattled Ologbosere of the Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, and members of the Olu-in-Council who insisted that it was the turn of Prince Tshola Emiko to succeed the throne.

The palace was allegedly burgled and till date the whereabouts of the crown is still shrouded in mystery. Ayiri, who armed himself with the Edict of the kingdom about the customary requirements of who should ascend the throne and institute litigation, failed to secure restraining order to stop the coronation from taking place before further hearing in the case was adjourned till August 27.

The CP said 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure water tight security. The CP also said two bomb squad have been deployed to report at the venue of the enthronement 48 hours earlier to rendered it safe He said, “two unit of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed. Mischief-makers should steer clear as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.”

