The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is dead.

The Olu is suspected to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 65.

The monarch was said to have recently received Olu Irefin, a Major-General, whom the army said died of COVID-19 complications.

The traditional ruler’s death is coming a few days after he celebrated his fifth anniversary on the stool.

He ascended the throne on December 12, 2015.

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries including Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, and Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Hovernment of the Gederation (SGF).

The Olu is survived by a wife and three children.

Nigeria and the world is currently experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

