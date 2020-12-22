Metro & Crime

Olu of Warri dies at 65

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is dead.
The Olu is suspected to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 65.
The monarch was said to have recently received Olu Irefin, a Major-General, whom the army said died of COVID-19 complications.
The traditional ruler’s death is coming a few days after he celebrated his fifth anniversary on the stool.
He ascended the throne on December 12, 2015.
The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries including Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, and Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Hovernment of the Gederation (SGF).
The Olu is survived by a wife and three children.
Nigeria and the world is currently experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

