Olu of Warri lauds Edevbie’s presentation on Delta devt

His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has commended Olorogun David Edevbie’s presentation of his vision for the development of Delta State. Atuwatse III made the commendation in his palace in Warri when the frontline PDP governorship aspirant and his team visited him to seek his royal blessings.

Edevbie, who has proposed a modernisation agenda for the state informed the Olu and his chiefs that his key drivers towards engineering a robust state economy include the provision of 24 hours power supply, industrialisation, diversification of the state economic base, improvement of the security architecture, jobs and wealth creation, integrated social infrastructure development and public service reforms, among others. He also emphasised the need to heighten the development and interconnectiv-ity of riverine communities, recharge of operations at the Warri and other sea ports and creation of enabling environment to re-attract companies back to Warri and environs to increase employment and enterprise opportunities for the people.

