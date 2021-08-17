News

Olu of Warri: Missing crown can’t stop coronation – Prince

Posted on

*Police declare 2 Itsekiri princes wanted

Uncle to the Olu of Warri-Designate Prince Yemi Emiko has allayed fears over the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko on Saturday following the widely reported missing crown.

This is as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 5, Benin, Edo State, declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, wanted in connection with the missing royal crown of Itsekiri Kingdom.

Recall that following the transition of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, in December 2020, the palace was reportedly invaded and the 400-year-old crown and symbol of the Itsekiri monarchy was declared missing.

Ogiame’s passage had created a succession tussle in the kingdom, until Prince Tsola Emiko, the son of Olu Atuwatse, was eventually chosen as the Olu-elect.

However, New Telegraph learnt on Tuesday that Emiko, who is chairman of Coronation Media and Publicity Committee, had insisted that the missing crown would not stop the exercise.

He said: “We have several crowns in the palace, including the original beaded crowns which Ginuwa I came from Benin with, and which we used to crown our kings up until 1625 when Atuwatse I came from Portugal with the diamond studded silver crowns.

“We also have a golden crown, and so on. The kingmakers will decide which of these several crowns to use for the forthcoming coronation.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the two princes, Prince Onyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko, were declared wanted on the allegation that they broke into the private apartment of the Olu of Warri, where they allegedly stole the ancient crown.

The duo were declared “wanted by the Nigeria Police Force Interpol Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City” with a Warrants of Arrest issued against them by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State.

