Olu of Warri not dead –Palace

Director of Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi, has denounced the report of the purported death of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli. Prior to this, the traditional Prime Minister of the town, the Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, who is empowered to break such news, had declined comment.

Online media had reported that the monarch passed on at the Lily Hospital, Warri, Delta State after contracting COVID-19 and developed complications. They claimed that the monarch had a contact with the General who died of the disease recently in Abuja. But Maleghemi, who expressed worry that unconfirmed report made pages of some national dailies in Warri yesterday, said it was unethical and misleading.

He said: “The attention of the palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli II, the Olu of Warri, has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty. “We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently recieving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.”

