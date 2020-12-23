News

Olu of Warri not dead –Palace

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Director of Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi, has denounced the report of the purported death of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli. Prior to this, the traditional Prime Minister of the town, the Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, who is empowered to break such news, had declined comment.

Online media had reported that the monarch passed on at the Lily Hospital, Warri, Delta State after contracting COVID-19 and developed complications. They claimed that the monarch had a contact with the General who died of the disease recently in Abuja. But Maleghemi, who expressed worry that unconfirmed report made pages of some national dailies in Warri yesterday, said it was unethical and misleading.

He said: “The attention of the palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli II, the Olu of Warri, has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty. “We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently recieving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hollandia unveils Christmas campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hollandia has unveiled its “Share Nourishing Goodness This Season” Christmas campaign, which is intended to encourage consumers to share nourishing goodness this season, while taking a breather and enjoying the festivities of the season. The campaign will inspire and celebrate the joy of the Christmas season through the nourishing goodness of Hollandia shared with friends […]
News Top Stories

Buhari parleys European Council Chair on Okonjo-Iweala, others issues

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Abdulwahab Isa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during which the latter reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Buhari was leading Nigeria’s […]
News

Campaign: Jegede, PDP govs’ feud threatens guber ambition

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

With about 40 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, an imminent cold war between some governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is already rocking the party’s preparation ahead of the poll. This, as reliably gathered was responsible for the postponement of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: