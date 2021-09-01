Olu of Warri sacks traditional councils, others

The new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has sacked all traditional councils, committees and sub-committees in the kingdom. A letter dated September 1, 2021 signed by the monarch released on Tuesday also announced a revalidation and confirmation of some chieftaincy titles. Atuwatse III cited portions of Section 25 of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Chiefs Law Capt. 2, law of Delta State 2008 to back up his decision. He urged the state government, general public and former chiefs to take note.

He wrote: “I, Atuwatse Ogiame III, hereby announce, for the information of the general public, the Delta State Government, and particularly the traditional rulers and chiefs committees, the dissolution of all traditional councils, committees, subcommittees and the scheduled exercise of revalidation/ confirmation effective 2nd day of September 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Warri Council of Chiefs, Olu in Council, all standing, ad hoc and subcommittees are dissolved forthwith. The mandatory revalidation/confirmation of chieftaincy titles shall commence on the 2nd day of September, 2021.

“The timetable for the revalidation and confirmation exercise shall be made available at the Palace Secretariat from the 1st day of September, 2021 and the process of registration of all chieftaincy titles with the prescribed authority in accordance with Section 25 of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law (supra) shall follow immediately after the revalidation and confirmation exercise.”

