Olu of Warri: Security agents foil crisis ahead of coronation

Prince Emiko to ride in Rolls Royce forenthronement, Bentley for thanksgiving
Buhari congratulates Itsekiris

Swift intervention of security agents halt a brewing crisis in Warri as Agbassa youths protested the placement of the banner of the Olu of Warri designate, Omoba (Prince) Tsola Emiko at Okere Junction by Warri Sapele Road. The scores of youths, stormed the Okere Junction to destroy the Olu of Warri Banner in apparent preparedness to cause havoc, consequently both Army and Police went after the Agbassa youths over their unruly behaviour. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, chairman of the community expressed shock over the attitude of Itsekiri youths who he said believe that the Urhobos of Agbarha are under them.

“When we are celebrating our feast, named Agbassa Juju (Iju-Ovwhare), we don’t go to their area, why did the Itsekiris’ think they have to place the banner of their king designate in our community?” asked the hairman. Contacted, the Area commander, Warri ACP Argungun promised to quell the riotous situation. Meanwhile, the ancestral home of Itsekiris’ (Ode-Itsekiri) popularly called “Big Warri” is agog with colourful event, as scores of both indigenous and foreign visitors are already trooping into the city.

Decked in various degree of facilities such as rich Itsekiri attires, jewellery, boats and canoes, Big Warri, is now wearing a new look as scores of persons want to visit the area. However, a lot of uniform and plain clothes policemen and other security agents have been drafted to Warri and the venue of the coronation. Omo-Oba Tsola Emiko, born 37 years ago was educated at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Ohio, USA where he bagged both his Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in International Studies and Political Science while he minors in History and Economics between 2002 and 2006. He also had a Master’s of Science degree in Management from same university in 2007 and did his NYSC in 2008. The Ogiame designate will be the 21st Olu of Warri while his late father, Atuwatse II was the 19th Olu of Warri.

