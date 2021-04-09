Olu of Warri stool tussle may shift to Abuja

Tension heightened in Itshekiri land in Delta State yesterday as the Ologbotsere of the Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, has vowed to take the crisis surrounding the appointment of the Olu of Warri-designate to President Muhammadu Buhari. He expressed confidence that Buhari would not “support illegality”. Although a section of the royal family has denounced the suspension, saying that Emami remained the Ologbotsere and it was the Olu who could suspend or appoint him. Prince Emiko is now the 21th Olu.

He has since been congratulated by President Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and urged all warring factions to resolve every grievance through civil process. But dissatisfied, the suspended Ologbotsere said in a statement in Warri yesterday that he was earnestly waiting to brief the President on his return. Emami added that those parading Prince Tsola Emiko, son of the late Ogiame Atuwatse II, as Olu-designate, had no clue about the customary laws, norm and tradition of the Itsekiri land, “which forbids a Prince from an alien town to ascend to the throne”.

He said: “I will formally issue a statement on this and will formally brief Mr. President on our tradition on a later date.” Emami argued that the process producing a new of Olu was not followed and insisted that the 1979 Edict, which produced the last three Itsekiri traditional rulers, was jettisoned. He added: “My attention has just been drawn to a publication credited to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President,Media and Publicity) entitled; ‘President Buhari Greets Itsekiri Nation on Olu-Designate, Mourns Departed Monarch’ on Tuesday.

“And I want to state categorically clear as before that Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, has not joined his ancestors as being alleged. I have not conveyed any General Assembly of the people as tradition demands to state the contrary.

So, if His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli has not joined his ancestors, where does Oludesignate evolve from? “Mr. President that I know will not delve into the customary issue of any ethnic group more so when there appears to be unsettled customary discrepancies and contentions. President Muhammadu Buhari that I know does not involve in illegality. It has not come to when he will formally join the rest of the world to mourn and congratulate us.”

