Olu of Warri tasks wealthy Nigerians on giving back to society

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has challenged succesful Nigerians living in the cities and in the Diaspora to always remember their roots and do whatever is necessary to give back to their communities to impact their hometowns. Doing so, the monarch said, would not only give them a sense of pride in their homes, but also make impact that will last for generations to come. Atuwatse III was speaking at the launch of Alisson and Oluremi Ayida Foundation at the Habour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

He said, “I was coming to remind the children of our late illustrious son and daughter of how close their father was to home; but I came here to realise that they are already close to home.” At the event that attracted eminent Nigerians like former Minister of Petroleum, Phillip Asiodu; former Chairman and Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Felix Ohiwere; former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili; and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed among others, the monarch urged everyone to always remember that home is always the best.

“I want to urge all who have made success in the big cities not to forget home. Home is where the heart is; do not forget home. Wherever you are, in Lagos, Abuja, the United States or Canada, whatever success you have made, always remember your home and find a way to help,” he said. On the focus of the foundation, one of the children of Alisson and Oluremi Ayida, Mrs Alero Ayida-Otobo, who is also a trustee of the AOA Foundation, noted that the foundation was a fulfillment of the desires of their parents. She said, “The foundation we are launching today is in honour of our parents, who were amazing individuals. Our father and our mother were not just individuals that were special to us, but there were three things that I would say distinguished them ¬– the love for family, the love for the nation, the love for community and where they came from, Warri. “Another thing that distin- guishes them is their heart of service. They were selfless, generous, kind and did everything excellently. So, love, service and excellence are the three core values of this foundation that we have established in honour of Alison and Oluremi Ayida. “We have been in existence in the last 10 years, but not as an organisation. We were just doing what our parents told us to do, and that is to be generous.

We gave to many ministries, from Friendship Bible Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God to Lapis Lazuli. We also gave to schools such as Christ Ambassador in Kaduna.” Two years ago, the foundation decided to expand, to have greater influence and impact, to become relevant to nation building. It proposed two evergreen projects; one is adopting schools in WarriKingdom, where the deceased couple hailed from. She disclosed, “We are going to start with one school in Koko, in the creeks, next year. We are going to renovate and transform the school. The second project is to set up a tennisacademy. Thosearethe twoprojectswearepassionate about. Thereafter, we will be giving out scholarships and doing a lot more.

