Olu Okeowo preaches unity among Nigerians

Property czar who sits atop Gibraltar Property, Sir Olu Okeowo, by all standards is a success story.

He is known to have a number of imposing properties scattered around the globe.

The billionaire, renowned for his philanthropic gestures recently added another year and this prompted him to throw open doors of his eye-popping Parkview, Ikoyi, home as family, friends, associates and other well-meaning individuals thronged the place to felicitate him.

The likes of Ambassador George Adeshola Oguntade, Prince Samulel Adedoyin, Otunba Femi Pedro among other top shots took turns to eulogise him in their tributes to the birthday boy.

The highpoint of the event was the cutting of the lovely birthday cake, which was officiated by Chairman, Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh and wife, Sola, to the admiration of all present.

The celebrant cut the cake with a huge smile on his face surrounded by his beautiful wife, Adejoke and children.

Even with Sugar Band supplying tunes, all those who were present were treated to a great time. The day was not just about merry making as Okeowo used the occasion to air his view about the worrisome state of the nation.

He seized the opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to allow peace fester among them and that they should make unity a priority.

He further frowned at what he called hopeless situation of the country, which he said was borne out of bad governance against religious bigotry as trumped up by fake pastors.

“Christians and Muslims are one and this country must not go down in Jesus’ mighty name”. Oke Owo said.

He rounded off by asking that governance skills should be put to work rather than beating drums of war.

