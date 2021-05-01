Olu Stool: ‘Emami remains suspended’

The acting Ologbosere and the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe yesterday insisted that the former Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami remains suspended and cautioned the media from referring to him as Ologbosere The warring factions met for the second time at the Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force,Benin Edo in furtherance of a peace move to end the crisis the trailing the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri designate. Attempts to get an interview from both sides was however, rebuffed.
Related Articles
Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll drops again as NCDC confirms 595 new cases
For the first time in two weeks, Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll dropped below five in the daily count. While four deaths were recorded on June 27, between June 28 and July 12, the number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped to as low as five on July 9, and rose to as high as 20 on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ATCON decries N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap, multiple taxation
Members of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), yesterday decried the N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap still existing in the telecoms and Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The group also decried the burden of multiple taxation being experienced by telecommunication providers in the country, stressing that telecoms providers have over the years been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fayemi reiterates NGF’s commitment to judicial autonomy
The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that all the 36 states Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were fully in support of judicial autonomy being advocated for by Nigerians. This, Fayemi disclosed that he had led delegation on behalf of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)