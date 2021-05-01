News

Olu Stool: ‘Emami remains suspended’

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The acting Ologbosere and the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe yesterday insisted that the former Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami remains suspended and cautioned the media from referring to him as Ologbosere The warring factions met for the second time at the Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force,Benin Edo in furtherance of a peace move to end the crisis the trailing the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri designate. Attempts to get an interview from both sides was however, rebuffed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll drops again as NCDC confirms 595 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in two weeks, Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll dropped below five in the daily count. While four deaths were recorded on June 27, between June 28 and July 12, the number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped to as low as five on July 9, and rose to as high as 20 on […]
News

ATCON decries N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap, multiple taxation

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), yesterday decried the N15 trillion infrastructure funding gap still existing in the telecoms and Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The group also decried the burden of multiple taxation being experienced by telecommunication providers in the country, stressing that telecoms providers have over the years been […]
News

Fayemi reiterates NGF’s commitment to judicial autonomy

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO- EKITI

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that all the 36 states Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were fully in support of judicial autonomy being advocated for by Nigerians.   This, Fayemi disclosed that he had led delegation on behalf of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica