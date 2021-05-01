Olu Stool: ‘Emami remains suspended’

The acting Ologbosere and the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe yesterday insisted that the former Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami remains suspended and cautioned the media from referring to him as Ologbosere The warring factions met for the second time at the Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force,Benin Edo in furtherance of a peace move to end the crisis the trailing the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri designate. Attempts to get an interview from both sides was however, rebuffed.

Like this: Like Loading...