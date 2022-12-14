Olubadan advises police on 2023 polls

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday urged the police to ensure that the 2023 general election is conducted peacefully. In a press statement by his Personal Assistant (Media) Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch made the call while playing host to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11 Mrs. Christy Cookey.

The Olubadan said: “The 2023 general election holds a very crucial and strategic place in the life of this country. Yet, the signs are ominous which makes it imperative to make this charge. Though, we have other security agencies whose roles in ensuring peace and security cannot be overemphasized but, being the traditional peacekeepers and the most senior of all the security agencies, the police hold the ace when it comes to the maintenance of peace and security. Let there be synergy between you and other sister agencies to give us free and fair polls.”

The AIG, accompanied by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police Williams Adebowale, said she came to pay homage to Olubadan she described as a long-standing friend of the police, and whose friendship had since transformed into the fatherly disposition.

