Olubadan advises Yoruba agitators

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday called on Yoruba groups agitating for a better Nigeria not to be tired of the struggle until the end result of their struggle was achieved. The monarch made the call while playing host to one of the groups, ‘Atayese’ led by Prince Tokunbo Ajasin in his Alarere, Ibadan residence. Oba Balogun, who acknowledged the various challenges confronting the people generally, ranging from economic meltdown, violence, youth unemployment, among others, said that the situation could weigh down the activists. He said: “Tough time never lasts, only tough people do.

There’s nothing too much to be done to ensure that one’s goal is achieved, and I promise you my support for the attainment of your cherished goal.” Gbenga Awosode, who spoke on behalf of the group, said aside from their coming to felicitate Balogun on his ascension, they also came to plead with him to use his rich experience to forge unity among his colleague Obas in Yorubaland. The lawyer-turned activist noted that Oba Balogun stands out as one of the most learned Obas in Yorubaland with academic, political and business exposure, asking that “Atayese wishes Your Imperial Majesty to deploy your vast experience in all those areas to the collective well-being for the entire Yoruba race.

