Olubadan appeals to CCII BoT

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has appealed to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes’ (CCII) Board of Trustees (BoT) not to abandon the apex Ibadan sociocultural organization. The monarch made the appeal in reaction to the valedictory presentation by the outgoing President- General of the CCII Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga on the commencement of the Ibadan Festival Week. RecallthattheCCIIheldits biennial election penultimate Friday in which Adeaga lost his bid to return for another term to Niyi Ajewole. In a statement, the Olubadan, who spoke through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, said the Olubadan Advisory Council would call and appeal to the CCII BoT members to embrace the interest of Ibadanland.