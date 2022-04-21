Olubadan designate
Olubadan appeals to traders over market space

A faction of the Ogunpa Oyo/Onireke Traders Association yesterday hit the Alarere palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, to complain about a developer allegedly trying to push them out of the market to build a shopping complex. The monarch, who received the traders, called for calm, saying the palace was looking into the issue of the space allotment causing disaffection among them. Oba Balogun, who said he would not condone any act that would put in jeopardy the peace being enjoyed in his domain, asked the traders to allow the palace to intervene in the matter. A faction of the association under the aegis of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders’ Association about two weeks ago visited the monarch to complain about the developer.

 

