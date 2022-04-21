Olubadan appeals to traders over market space

A faction of the Ogunpa Oyo/Onireke Traders Association yesterday hit the Alarere palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, to complain about a developer allegedly trying to push them out of the market to build a shopping complex. The monarch, who received the traders, called for calm, saying the palace was looking into the issue of the space allotment causing disaffection among them. Oba Balogun, who said he would not condone any act that would put in jeopardy the peace being enjoyed in his domain, asked the traders to allow the palace to intervene in the matter. A faction of the association under the aegis of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders’ Association about two weeks ago visited the monarch to complain about the developer.
Related Articles
UK to support FG to restore peace in North-east
The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says it will work with donor partners and the Nigerian government to restore peace in the North-east. Paul Nyulaku, representative of UK FCDO, stated this on Friday at the North-east Conflict Management and Stabilisation (NECMS) programme held in Abuja. Speaking at the event jointly organised by UK FCDO, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No increase in price of our cement, says BUA
One of Nigeria’s three cement giants, BUA Cement Plc, has said there are no plans to increase the price of its cement for “foreseeable future” despite the recent 10 per cent price hike by their main competitor. In a letter sent to the company’s distributors, customers, and seen by our reporter, the company called […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo’s Declaration: Ondo residents storm town hall in jubilation
There was jubilation in Akure, Ondo State yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intent to contest the presidential election in 2023. As soon as the vice president made his declaration on his Twitter handle in the morning, many people trooped to the streets, celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)