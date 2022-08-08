Olubadan backs plan to protect telecom infrastructure

The advocacy for telecom infrastructure protection across the country by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has received royal blessings and support of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who has urged every citizen in Nigerian to take responsibility for the protection of the facilities for mutual benefit of all.

The monarch who spoke through the Ayingun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Ademola Odunade at the Village Square Dialogue (VSD) of NCC at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, advised the Nigerians to support NCC to achieve its objectives of protecting telecoms consumer, saying the act should be a collective responsibility.

The event, presided over by the Chairman of the Board of theNCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, was designed to discuss one of the most important issues affecting the operations of the telecom industry – the protection of telecoms infrastructure to guaranty improved quality of service for the benefits of businessand theconsumers

