Olubadan designate commends Makinde’s sports initiatives

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Lekan Balogun, on Friday commended Engr. Seyi Makinde, over his administration’s support for sports development in Oyo State. Balogun gave this commendation while hosting the Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, Hon. Gbenga Adewusi, in his Alarere residence.

The OSSC boss led his key council members on courtesy visit to the new monarch. The Olubadan designate noted that the special interest and focus on the darling football club of Ibadan, the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) popularly called ‘Oluyole Warriors’ among other sporting activities engaging the Makinde’s administration’s attention could not be glossed over.

“It is a thing of joy to the teeming fans and supporters of the Club across the globe that the government’s efforts were yielding positive dividends through the above average performance of the Club on the league table,” Balogun said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...