Olubadan-designate pledges to support Red Cross

Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, yesterday pledged his support for the Oyo State branch of the Red Cross Society of Nigeria. Balogun made the pledge while playing host to the executive members of the society led by Mrs. Mojisola Ojo and Justice Badejoko Adeniji (former Chief Judge of Oyo State) on a congratulatory visit to his Alarere, Ibadan, residence. The Olubadan-in-waiting also enjoined Yorubas, both at home and in the Diaspora, to preserve the culture and tradition of their progenitors, promising to uphold the dignity of Yoruba customs and tradition as a monarch.

Ojo told the monarch that the society relies on goodwill to run its activities, including the provision of first aid, training and retraining of volunteers to become trainers and offering valuable services in peacetime. Society, according to her, also carries out community- based health programmes, mothers’ club health, action teams to prevent and control epidemics, water sanitation, sickle cell, HIV/AIDS, training people to render first aid and prison sanitation.

