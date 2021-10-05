News

Olubadan fires Baale over violation of customs, tradition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, yesterday removed Chief Saheed Alatise as Baale Lagelu Aboke in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

 

The Personal Assistant/ Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, said Alatise’s removal “takes immediate effect”. He added, “Chief Alatise, who has been embroiled in one crisis or the other, became Baale in September 2017.

 

“But the Olubadan-in- Council which his case was referred following persistent complaints over his conduct and gross violation of Ibadan Customs and Traditions unanimously decided and recommended his removal to Olubadan during their meeting at Olubadan palace, Popoyemoja, Ibadan today (yesterday).”

 

The council noted that while the removed Baale had been accused of one allegation or the other over the past one year, “his continued refusal to defend  himself is an act of contumely against Olubadan and is punishable under Ibadan Customs and Traditions”.

 

“Part of the allegations leveled against the removed Baale is that he falsely presented himself for chieftaincy installation as Baale Aboke when he is not a male child of the family,” the release said.

