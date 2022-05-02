Olubadan hails Muslims, lauds their self-denial attitude

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has felicitated Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan with the prayer that their supplications during the holy month would be acceptable to the Almighty Allah and their labour of self-denial would be bountifully rewarded.

This was contained in a statement by the Olubadan yesterday to mark the end of the compulsory religious rite in which he also charged Islamic faithful to be guided by the lessons of the season as they resume their normal activities.

Recalling that the purpose of Ramadan, among others, is to share the feelings of the have-nots so as to know how to relate with them by ministering to their needs, Oba Balogun said: “The 30-day experience should not be made to end with the breaking of the fast, which we are today joyfully celebrating, but to permanently guide our relationship with others.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that Muslims shun all acts known and acceptable as vices during the Ramadan. But, I’m asking that we should let our lifestyle during Ramadan be our permanent way of life. By that, we will show love and compassion to others, especially the underprivileged ones.”

