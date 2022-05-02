Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan hails Muslims, lauds their self-denial attitude

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has felicitated Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan with the prayer that their supplications during the holy month would be acceptable to the Almighty Allah and their labour of self-denial would be bountifully rewarded.

 

This was contained in a statement by the Olubadan yesterday to mark the end of the compulsory religious rite in which he also charged Islamic faithful to be guided by the lessons of the season as they resume their normal activities.

 

Recalling that the purpose of Ramadan, among  others, is to share the feelings of the have-nots so as to know how to relate with them by ministering to their needs, Oba Balogun said: “The 30-day experience should not be made to end with the breaking of the fast, which we are today joyfully celebrating, but to permanently guide our relationship with others.

 

“It is an incontrovertible fact that Muslims shun all acts known and acceptable as vices during the Ramadan. But, I’m asking that we should let our lifestyle during Ramadan be our permanent way of life. By that, we will show love and compassion to others, especially the underprivileged ones.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 141 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 141 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no fatalities recorded for four consecutive days, since a single death was last reported on November 21, 2021. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new infection figures on its official Facebook handle Thursday morning. The centre noted that the new infections were recorded across […]
News

Police Commission promotes 4 AIGs, CPs to DIG rank

Posted on Author Reporter

…13 CPs to AIG, 23 DCPs to CP, 29 ACPs, others   Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, announced the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). The Commission also elevated 13 Commissioners of Police […]
News

Atiku: Nigerians suffer due to poor leadership

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described year 2020 as dramatic, adding that it was by the grace of God that many survived to witness 2021. Atiku, in a New Year message, said Nigerians faced multi-faceted challenges on account of “lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre.” The former presidential candidate of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica