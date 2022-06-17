Olubadan honours Ganduje, wife tomorrow

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, is scheduled to honour Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife Hafsat with chieftaincy titles of Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland respectively on Saturday. According to a statement by the Media Aide to the monarch Oladele Ogunsola, the conferment will take place at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan. The release said the Oba Yoruba Kano, Alhaji Murtala Otisese (Adetimirin- 1), recommended the duo for chieftaincy titles for making Kano a home for both natives and nonnatives.

In his recommendation, Otisese said the confer- ment “will be a reward for a man who has been very compassionate to us as a people and who believes that any Nigerian can stay and work in any part of the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life”.

He added: “The conferment will not only further cement the bond of friendship that has long existed between the Ibadan and Kano people, it will also go a long way in maintaining handshake across the Niger, as well as, engender the much- sought-after unity which has turned fragile over the years.” Noting that many sons and daughters of Oduduwa resident in Kano are Olubadan children and loyal subjects, Otisese said the conferment would enhance the safety and create a peaceful haven for them in the state which he believes would be a source of joy for the highly respected Olubadan.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...