Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan honours Ganduje, wife tomorrow

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, is scheduled to honour Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife Hafsat with chieftaincy titles of Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland respectively on Saturday. According to a statement by the Media Aide to the monarch Oladele Ogunsola, the conferment will take place at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan. The release said the Oba Yoruba Kano, Alhaji Murtala Otisese (Adetimirin- 1), recommended the duo for chieftaincy titles for making Kano a home for both natives and nonnatives.

In his recommendation, Otisese said the confer- ment “will be a reward for a man who has been very compassionate to us as a people and who believes that any Nigerian can stay and work in any part of the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life”.

He added: “The conferment will not only further cement the bond of friendship that has long existed between the Ibadan and Kano people, it will also go a long way in maintaining handshake across the Niger, as well as, engender the much- sought-after unity which has turned fragile over the years.” Noting that many sons and daughters of Oduduwa resident in Kano are Olubadan children and loyal subjects, Otisese said the conferment would enhance the safety and create a peaceful haven for them in the state which he believes would be a source of joy for the highly respected Olubadan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m not eying Plateau South Senatorial seat – ITF DG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ntung Ari has disowned printed campaign posters suggesting that he is eying the Senate seat of Plateau South in the 2023 general elections. Ari while briefing journalists on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre Jos, described his posters printed by […]
News Top Stories

Ndume alleges ISWAP terrorists regrouping around Lake Chad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has said members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are regrouping around the Lake Chad Basin in Borno State. Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, also condemned Saturday’s killing of a Brigadier General, Dzarma Zirkusu by ISWAP terrorists around Chibok area of the state. […]
News

Nigeria records no new COVID-19 death for second time in a week

Posted on Author Reporter

  The fight against coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be yielding the desired result as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the disease. As the vaccination exercise rolls out in various states, the country recorded no new death from the disease for the second time in a week. This comes four days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica