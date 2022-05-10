Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan hosts NISS, urges protection of nation's environment

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

In line with its theme; “Global Climate Change: Challenges, Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution” of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 15 of the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday called for concerted efforts on the protection of the nation’s environment. The monarch spoke in reaction to the theme of the contingent led by Dr. Adegboyega Kareem that is currently undergoing the yearly capacity building programme during its visit to the monarch at his Alarere residence, which was said to be an integral part of the 10-month programme. Describing the theme as very apt and timely, the monarch said both the environment and the security, as well as, economic development of the country are issues that one cannot successfully isolate from the other as there is always a meeting point.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

