Olubadan hosts NISS, urges protection of nation’s environment

In line with its theme; “Global Climate Change: Challenges, Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution” of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 15 of the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday called for concerted efforts on the protection of the nation’s environment. The monarch spoke in reaction to the theme of the contingent led by Dr. Adegboyega Kareem that is currently undergoing the yearly capacity building programme during its visit to the monarch at his Alarere residence, which was said to be an integral part of the 10-month programme. Describing the theme as very apt and timely, the monarch said both the environment and the security, as well as, economic development of the country are issues that one cannot successfully isolate from the other as there is always a meeting point.
Fr. Mbaka’s not a true man of God – APC chieftain
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja For asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, has espoused that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka is not a true man […]
Britain axes predeparture COVID-19 tests, self-isolation for arrivals to UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be scrapped for people arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) in another overhaul of COVID-19 testing rules from Friday. PCR test detects genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. Boris Johnson imposed tougher testing requirements on travellers when Omicron emerged […]
COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner
T he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded. The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state. According to him, […]
