Olubadan hosts Shehu of Borno, harps on Nigeria’s unity

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun – Alli Okunmade ll, yesterday said that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable, as he advised agitators of the break-up of the country to drop such agenda but proffer solutions to whatever they might have identified as problems necessitating their agitations. The monarch gave the advice at his Alarere palace in Ibadan when he played host to the delegation of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanem, which paid him a congratulatory visit.

Oba Balogun, who said he had all along his life been in unity with fellow Nigerians, recalled that he was born at a railway station in Lalupon, on the outskirts of Ibadan in the Lagelu Local Government Council of the State and he began interaction with Northerners right from his birth. “When people talk of Nigeria unity, I am already united with fellow Nigerians. My father was a produce merchant and had a lot of Northern customers together with whom I related. I studied Holy Quran with their children and there was no any form of discrimination against anybody.

‘‘The language we grew up to know and speak was oneness and when I went to the United Kingdom to study, I made friends with the late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, the late Alhaji Balarabe Musa and our relationship existed till they all departed this world. “It was my relationship with them that influenced my joining the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) founded by the late Alhaji Aminu Kano when I began politics in the Second Republic. We also remained close till his death. Let’s continue to preach to our children and grandchildren the bond of love that once existed between us and de-emphasise our differences”, Oba Balogun added.

