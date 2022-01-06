Olubadan-in-Council endorses Balogun as new Olubadan

Eleven of the 12 members of the Olubadanin- council yesterday announced their endorsement and approval of the nomination of Senator (Dr) Moshood Olalekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadan land. A former governor, Rasidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, who was absent is the 12th.

The open declaration was made at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where the Olubada-designate himself was in attendance and urged all “to discard all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanates.” According to the Osi Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, while speaking on behalf of the other members in attendance during the international press conference, what the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi did by elevating them was an innovative idea which enhanced their status among contemporaries in other states and communities.“ Ajimobi who effected the elevation did not tamper with the tradition of ascension to the throne of Olubadan. The late Olubadan was an imperial majesty and he will continue to be so.

We who are obas behind him are only supporting him as royal majesty. There are 11 traditional councils in Ibadanland and Olubadan cannot sit in all the 11 councils. We are the Olubadan repreaentatives there. What Ajimobi did was to honour us. “Before the elevation, we were being relegated. A chief in Ibadan is like an oba of other communities. Many of us chiefs who had been in line for up to 30, 40 years would be looking for seats when some other new and lesser obas from a state like Lagos would be on comfortable and honourable seats. Is that good? “We are 12 in the traditional council, but 11 of us from the Ekerin are the kingmakers.

The Iyalode of Ibadan, Chief Mrs Theresa Oyekanmi, is also one of us and she also signed to our approving Dr Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, as the new Olubadan. “The late Olubadan approved our elevation from our different ranks and we paid for it. If he opposed our being crowned, he would not have collected money from us. We have line of hierarchy, so whether someone was given beaded crown or not is meaningless.” The kingmakers debunked the insinuations in some quarters that there is a legal tussle on the succession to the Olubadan throne, stressing that the issue in court does not affect them as kingmakers. We are kingmakers.

In his address to discoutenance the rumours making the rounds that he was bedridden, paralyzed and could not speak again, the Olubadan- in-waiting who read his speech before the crowd of supporters condoled with the chief mourner, Governor Seyi Makinde, adding: “In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland, when occasion like this arises, the Olubadanin- council has been up and doing liasing with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the city is strictly followed.” Other high chiefs in attendance at the press conference included: Balogun Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Olufemi Olaifa; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Ekaarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; Ashipa Balogun Olubadan, Lateef Gbadamosi; Ekaarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola, and Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

