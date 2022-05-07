Olubadan insists on Yoruba unity, as ARG seeks support of

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, yesterday insisted that the unity of Yoruba as a nation must not for any reason be compromised just as he accepted to interface with his colleague Obas in Yorubaland on any issue that would promote Yoruba interest.

The monarch made the remark during the visit of the executive members of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) led by Hon. Wale Oshun and Chief Ayo Afolabi, the Chairman and Secretary respectively to him at his Alarere residence. Oba Balogun hailed the activities of the group which he described as patriotic and altruistic and pledged his full support for the group and other similar groups with the protection of Yoruba interest as well as the emancipation of the people as their guiding philosophy.

