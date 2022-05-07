Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan insists on Yoruba unity, as ARG seeks support of

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, yesterday insisted that the unity of Yoruba as a nation must not for any reason be compromised just as he accepted to interface with his colleague Obas in Yorubaland on any issue that would promote Yoruba interest.

The monarch made the remark during the visit of the executive members of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) led by Hon. Wale Oshun and Chief Ayo Afolabi, the Chairman and Secretary respectively to him at his Alarere residence. Oba Balogun hailed the activities of the group which he described as patriotic and altruistic and pledged his full support for the group and other similar groups with the protection of Yoruba interest as well as the emancipation of the people as their guiding philosophy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court clears Justice Ajumogobia of money laundering charge

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared an embattled Federal High Court judge, Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, of a money laundering charge slammed on her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This was sequel to the granting of a motion seeking to quash and dismiss the charge, filed and argued […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Global shortage of 1bn syringes may occur by 2023 –WHO

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday expressed concern that shortage of at least one billion syringes “could occur”, if manufacturing does not pick up based on global demand for syringes. WHO, according to New Telegraph checks, said based on a scenario where around seven billion people would need two doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine between […]
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Fight against terrorism no longer party affairs –Bashir Tofa

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Steve Uzoechi and Muhammad Kabir

..says eminent Nigerians should speak out •Terror against the North is terror against Nigerians –APC chieftain •Involve all in fight against menace –Cleric urges Buhari       Apparently worried by the worsening insecurity across the land, the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa has called on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica